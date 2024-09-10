The review: NC State gets humbled by Tennessee
NC State was ready to show the college football world that they belonged with the best of the best Saturday.
Instead, the Wolfpack came crashing down with a 51-10 loss to No. 14-ranked Tennessee at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. What could go wrong seemingly went wrong for NC State in the second half.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news