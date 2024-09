What could go wrong, seemingly went wrong in the first half Saturday at Clemson.

NC State had the game snowball on them with two key turnovers in the first quarter, big plays from Clemson's offense and even NCSU redshirt sophomore kicker Kanoah Vinesett missed his first field goal of the season.

Clemson rolled to a 45-7 halftime lead and won the game 59-35 in front of 81,500 fans at Memorial Stadium. The Wolfpack fell to 2-2 and the Tigers improved to 2-1.