NC State came out a little flat and Kansas State went right down the field in six plays, setting the tone.

NC State dug a hole for itself and was down 20-10 at halftime, which led to a 28-19 loss to Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla.

Some of that could be playing without star outside linebacker Payton Wilson, but Kansas State also had to replace its offensive coordinator, quarterback, top receiver, tight end, backup running back, defensive end and two key players in the secondary.