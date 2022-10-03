Clemson's defense had three quarterback sacks and five hurries while shutting down NC State's rushing attack Saturday. No. 10-ranked NC State took a confident 10-6 lead, only to have No. 5-ranked Clemson go on a 24-3 run en route to the victory. NCSU fell to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in the ACC and host Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. The Wolfpack Central reviews the various components of the Clemson loss.

NC State senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas had a terrific game Saturday against Clemson, but it wasn't enough in a 30-20 loss at Clemson. (USA Today Sports photos)

Most important play

There were several key moments, but I will go with a tie on this one. Clemson running back Will Shipley slipped behind NC State's defense for a 26-yard reception to the Wolfpack one-yard line. That set up a DJ Uiagalelei one-yard touchdown run and Clemson led 13-10 with 31 seconds left in the second quarter. NC State never did get momentum back. A second player that also could have created major momentum was when sophomore cornerback Aydan White jumped a route and looked like he could get a pick-six during the third quarter. That could have made the game 20-20, and who knows what would have happened after such a momentum-building play.

Three game balls

1. Middle linebacker Isaiah Moore Moore played a complete game and seemed to be in the right place at the right time from start-to-finish. He was second on the team with nine tackles, five of them solo, and he added 2.5 tackles for loss in the loss. 2. Wide receiver Thayer Thomas NC State has complete trust in senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas, who finished with nine catches for 84 yards, and he was targeted 16 times. Thomas had a nice grab down the seam for 24 yards, but mostly worked underneath. 3. Nose tackle Cory Durden The senior had a big game against Clemson last year, and he did a pretty solid job Saturday in clogging up the middle. He might not have had sexy numbers, but for a nose tackle to get four tackles and half a tackle for loss, that means they were doing work.

Key statistic advantage

NC State rushed 21 times for 34 yards and a score, with a long of just eight yards against Clemson. NC State did a good job against Clemson's running back's, but Uiagalelei did hurt him with his legs with 14 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. That helped the Tigers finish with 145 rushing yards.

What NC State did well

NC State's defense did a good job of tackling for the most part, led by the linebacker trio of Moore, Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas. The trio combined for 28 tackles, including 16 solo tackles. The ability to take care of business on plays in front of them, led to holding Shipley to 14 carries for 60 yards and a long of 12 yards. NC State's defense until the end of the first half, went toe-to-toe with Clemson's offense. It also won't get said, but the fact that NC State played without senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams, senior safety Cyrus Fagan for over half a game with a back injury and then senior cornerback Derrek Pitts, who was ejected for targeting also proved something. The Wolfpack secondary might not have been perfect, but it didn't fall apart with all that attrition.

What needs improvement

NC State lamented several "what if" plays and committing 11 penalties, but Clemson also had its own, such as wide receiver Beaux Collins not catching a deep ball or some near interceptions. Clemson's talent was obvious and that will be reflected in future NFL Drafts. In the short term, settling the offensive line, finding a second wide receiver to take the pressure off of Thomas, and figuring out a more defined role for sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye would be a good start. The latter had eight touches — five carries and three receptions — in 31 plays in the game. NC State took four shots on deep balls against Clemson's reworked secondary, and completed one of them to junior Devin Carter. NC State also played senior tackle Bryson Speas at both right tackle and left tackle, with the latter spot during the second after the speed of Clemson's defensive ends proved troublesome.