Losing last offseason and having his season postponed till the spring has kept Rivals250 linebacker Torren Wright's recruitment from exploding but the Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown star has a solid list of offers that is bound to grow. So far, Wright hasn't declared any leaders and he's excited to continue with the recruiting process as his junior season is set to begin this month.

"I've been talking to everybody I can right now," Wright said. "I've been building good relationships with everybody.

"I've talked to coach Beamer at South Carolina," he said. "It was a good conversation. It was a little short but he was just touching base to see how I'm doing. He did reaffirm my offer.

"I've been in touch coach Sumrall, the inside linebackers coach at Kentucky," said Wright. "We've been talking about more than football. It's been about academics and the next time we get on the phone we'll talk more about how I fit into their defensive system.

"Things are going pretty well with N.C. State," he said. "I talk to a lot of people there but mostly it's been coach Merci Falaise. I was on a Zoom with coach Gibson the other day with my dad. It was a good conversation. He told me I was a top target and how I would fit in.

"Coach Koonz is who I talk to most at West Virginia," Wright said. "We talk about everything like academics and where I would fit in.

"I talked to the Duke coaches pretty recently," he said. "They told me that I'm a top guy that they're looking at and that I have a home there if I decide to go there. Everything sounded good."