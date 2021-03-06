 NC State Wolfpack basketball signee Terquavion Smith leads Farmville (N.C.) Central to state title
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-06 17:01:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Terquavion Smith with a near triple-double in state title game win

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

A pair of NC State Wolfpack basketball signees were in action for state titles on Saturday, and the duo of four-stars forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe in Alachua, Fla., and guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High both excelled in their games.

Smith and Farmville Central won a third straight state 2-A title (last year’s was shared due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the state championships) by nearly having a triple double with 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He was named the game's MVP.

NC State Wolfpack basketball signee Terquavion Smith
Smith had 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the 2-A state title game win. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

Farmville Central set a state record for points score in a title game during its 113-91 win over previously undefeated Hendersonville (N.C.) High.

Smith added five steals and shot 12 of 30 from the field, including 3 of 12 on three-pointers, and went 6 of 10 at the free throw line.

Ross and Santa Fe was not as fortunate, falling in double overtime 90-83 to Pine Crest High from Ft. Lauderdale, but that did not stop Ross from having a huge highlight in the game among his 18 points in the defeat.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}