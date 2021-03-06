A pair of NC State Wolfpack basketball signees were in action for state titles on Saturday, and the duo of four-stars forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe in Alachua, Fla., and guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High both excelled in their games.

Smith and Farmville Central won a third straight state 2-A title (last year’s was shared due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the state championships) by nearly having a triple double with 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He was named the game's MVP.