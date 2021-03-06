Terquavion Smith with a near triple-double in state title game win
A pair of NC State Wolfpack basketball signees were in action for state titles on Saturday, and the duo of four-stars forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe in Alachua, Fla., and guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High both excelled in their games.
Smith and Farmville Central won a third straight state 2-A title (last year’s was shared due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the state championships) by nearly having a triple double with 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He was named the game's MVP.
Farmville Central set a state record for points score in a title game during its 113-91 win over previously undefeated Hendersonville (N.C.) High.
Smith added five steals and shot 12 of 30 from the field, including 3 of 12 on three-pointers, and went 6 of 10 at the free throw line.
Ross and Santa Fe was not as fortunate, falling in double overtime 90-83 to Pine Crest High from Ft. Lauderdale, but that did not stop Ross from having a huge highlight in the game among his 18 points in the defeat.
Maybe this is why they call him Poppa...— ᴊᴀᴋᴇ ᴘᴇʀᴘᴇʀ (@JakePerper) March 6, 2021
Oh my goodness, 2021 NC State commit Ernest Ross just threw it down here for Santa Fe.@CoachElHarris @erndastern230 pic.twitter.com/V2FhwA6pRN
