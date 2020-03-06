News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 09:43:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NC State commit Terquavion Smith striving to reach elite status

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

KINSTON — NC State junior verbal commitment Terquavion Smith enjoyed his one-year anniversary of picking the Wolfpack with another deep run in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.

Smith and Farmville (N.C.) Central are aiming to defend its state title, and decisively knocked off Kinston (N.C.) High 68-53 on Tuesday. NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson took in the action to watch Smith, who verbally committed Feb. 18, 2019.

Farmville (N.C.) Central junior wing Terquavion Smith and the Jaguars play Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville High on Saturday at ECU.
Farmville (N.C.) Central junior wing Terquavion Smith and the Jaguars play Creedmoor (N.C.) South Granville High on Saturday at ECU. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}