KINSTON — NC State junior verbal commitment Terquavion Smith enjoyed his one-year anniversary of picking the Wolfpack with another deep run in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.

Smith and Farmville (N.C.) Central are aiming to defend its state title, and decisively knocked off Kinston (N.C.) High 68-53 on Tuesday. NC State head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson took in the action to watch Smith, who verbally committed Feb. 18, 2019.