TE CJ Jacobsen of Idaho enjoys visit to NC State
Senior tight end CJ Jacobsen of Meridian (Idaho) Rocky Mountain High has been consistently prioritized for six months by NC State.
Jacobsen officially visited NC State on Thursday-through-Saturday, and he had unofficially visited for three days during spring practices in early April. NC State is battling with Utah, BYU, Louisville, Utah State, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV and Idaho State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news