Tamarcus Cooley stays home and picks NC State

Cooley was offered by NC State on March 25 following a recruiting event, and was a semi-unofficially visitor during the spring. He officially visited the Wolfpack from June 16-18, which was an impromptu trip, and decided to stay home for college Monday. The Rolesville (N.C.) High senior athlete verbally committed to NC State after collecting 24 offers.

Tamarcus Cooley went from being over-looked to one of the hottest recruiting targets in the state of North Carolina in record time this winter and spring.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect brings a lot of versatility to the field. He can play wide receiver, multiple positions in the secondary and return kicks. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 24 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2023, and the No. 59 athlete nationally.

The 5-foot-11 1/2, 193-pounder picked NC State over North Carolina, Louisville, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, East Carolina, Appalachian State and Minnesota. He had officially visited Ole Miss in early June, and was scheduled to go to Vanderbilt, but ended up switching to NC State at the last minute. NCSU nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay is recruiting him for the Wolfpack.

Cooley’s older brother, Trevion Cooley, just finished his freshman season at Louisville. Trevion Cooley rushed 86 times for 431 yards and a touchdown this season, plus caught 12 passes for 173 yards and two scores.

Cooley helped Knightdale go 6-6 this past season, falling 28-7 to Raleigh Leesville Road in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs. He caught 41 passes for 663 yard and six touchdowns, and added 14 carries for 102 yards and three scores. Cooley chipped in 11 kick returns for a 35.1 average, plus two punt returns for 40 yards. He handled the punting duties and kickoffs.

Cooley finished with 51 tackles and three sacks, and he played all over the Knightdale scheme.