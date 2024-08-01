Tamarcus Cooley happy to be back home, finding groove
NC State redshirt freshman nickel Tamarcus Cooley verbally committed to NC State while at Rolesville (N.C.) High in the class of 2023.
Cooley then flipped to Maryland shortly before National Signing Day, and enrolled early. After being with the Terrapins for a year, he elected to transfer back home to NC State.
