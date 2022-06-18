Tamarcus Cooley didn’t originally plan on officially visiting NC State this weekend, but he is sure glad he did.

The original plan was to check out Vanderbilt on an official visit, but then the storms came Thursday night and those plans were dashed. He stayed local and everything quickly came together Friday morning. Cooley was able to hang out with the other eight official visitors and enjoyed going to Drive Shack and having some delicious steak for dinner for one of his terrific meals.