West officially visited NC State on June 23-25, and picked the Wolfpack over Duke and Georgia Tech. He had previously officially visited Duke, and unofficially went to Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder, who is a Rivals.com three-star prospect, was offered by NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague on May 3. He also had offers from Appalachian State, Duke, East Carolina, Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Lenoir-Rhyne.

West attended the rain-soaked NC State spring game April 8 in his previous trip to Raleigh.

When West and Andrews High season ended — the squad went 13-1 and fell 42-21 to Valdese (N.C) Draughn in the NCHSAA 1A playoffs — he didn’t have any scholarship offers. The Mountaineers were his first offer March 24.