Some players have the gift of making things happen wherever they line up, and that is junior Ronnie Royal.

The Gulf Shores (Ala.) High standout plays a variety of positions — from Wildcat quarterback, running back, wide receiver, the secondary or in the return game on special teams.

Rivals.com has been bullish about Royal from the jump, ranking the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder at No. 136 overall in the country, No. 6 In Alabama and No. 3 all-purpose back in the class of 2024.