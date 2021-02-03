 Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs Virginia
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 15:34:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs Virginia

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State Wolfpack basketball is set to take on Virginia Wednesday night in PNC Arena at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here's a comparison of how the two teams stack up when looking at several different sets of analytical metrics.


NC State Wolfpack football Jericole Hellems
Junior forward Jericole Hellems scored a career-high 24 points Sunday in the 76-73 road loss to Syracuse. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI)

The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Here are the national ranks and scores for each team:

NC State: 48th with a rating of 8.5

Virginia: 6th with a rating of 14.8

Win Probability: Virginia 72 percent

Here are the ESPN Team Efficiency Scores:

NC State

Offense: 37th with a score of 5.4

Defense: 73rd with a score of 3.1

Virginia

Offense: 6th with a score of 8.9

Defense: 18th with a score of 5.9

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}