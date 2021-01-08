 Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State basketball vs Miami
basketball

Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs Miami

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack basketball is set to take on Miami in PNC Arena at noon Saturday on RSN.

Here's a comparison of how the two teams stack up when looking at several different sets of analytical metrics.


NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
Head coach Kevin Keatts' squad is 6-2 and 2-1 in ACC play entering Saturday's contest. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI)

The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Here are the national ranks and scores for each team:

NC State: 19th with a rating of 10.1

Miami: 84th with a rating of 4.9

Win Probability: NC State 80.5 percent

Here are the ESPN Team Efficiency Scores:

NC State

Offense: 17th with a score of 5.9

Defense: 32nd with a score of 4.2

Miami

Offense: 118th with a score of 1.4

Defense: 51st with a score of 3.5

