Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs Miami
NC State Wolfpack basketball is set to take on Miami in PNC Arena at noon Saturday on RSN.
Here's a comparison of how the two teams stack up when looking at several different sets of analytical metrics.
ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI)
The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Here are the national ranks and scores for each team:
NC State: 19th with a rating of 10.1
Miami: 84th with a rating of 4.9
Win Probability: NC State 80.5 percent
Here are the ESPN Team Efficiency Scores:
NC State
Offense: 17th with a score of 5.9
Defense: 32nd with a score of 4.2
Miami
Offense: 118th with a score of 1.4
Defense: 51st with a score of 3.5
