 Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State basketball vs Florida State
Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State at Florida State

NC State Wolfpack basketball is set to take on Florida State tonight in Tallahassee at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here's a comparison of how the two teams stack up when looking at several different sets of analytical metrics.


Junior forward Jericole Hellems is averaging 13.7 points per game in NC State's six wins but 6.3 points per contest in its three losses. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI)

The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Here are the national ranks and scores for each team:

NC State: 27th with a rating of 9.6

Florida State: 56th with a rating of 7.3

Win Probability: NC State 52.6 percent

Here are the ESPN Team Efficiency Scores:

NC State

Offense: 26th with a score of 5.5

Defense: 39th with a score of 4.1

Florida State

Offense: 71st with a score of 3.0

Defense: 37th with a score of 4.3

