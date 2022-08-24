The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder is expected to settle in at right tackle this season, where he started all 12 games last year. Speas has appeared in 49 games and started 26 during his Wolfpack career. He allowed 4.5 sacks on the season at right tackle, and split snaps with Timothy McKay .

NC State sixth-year senior Bryson Speas has always been the Swiss Army knife of the Wolfpack offensive lineman.

“I’m comfortable all across the board [on the offensive line],” Speas said. “I’ve had a start at every single position but center. It feels good to have some stability this year, but I don’t mind moving around. I’m always prepared for whatever happens.”

Speas and the offensive line have emphasized running the football during fall camp. NC State will have new running backs this season, though junior Jordan Houston played extensively in 2019.

“We have a great stable of running backs in there,” Speas said.

Speas earned his degree in psychology after the fall semester in 2021 at NC State. He has important goals for his life after football, whenever that day comes.

“I’m finishing up my certificate right now, and when my playing days are over, I plan to get my master’s degree in psychology,” Speas said. “I hope to be a sports psychologist.

“With athletes, to the outside world, everybody just sees us as big hard rocks with no emotion. I feel it is good to know people and see why they process the way they process.”

Speas knows first-hand that there are good days and tough days being a college athlete.

“It’s OK to have tough days and vent out and let people know what they are going through,” Speas said. “I have had enough experiences where if I see someone going through something or I see someone about to go through something, it’s easy to branch out to them.”

Speas had some of his best memories at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley at Carter-Finley Stadium. Speas and current Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker crushed Fayetteville (N.C.) Cape Fear 54-0 in the 2016 NCHSAA 4A state title game. Speas was also a freshman when Dudley topped Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland County 24-7 during a massive storm at Carter-Finley Stadium in the 2013 state title game.

The former Rivlas.com three-star prospect in the class of 2017 understands how far he’s come since those prep glory days.

“I feel like it is all coming full circle,” Speas said. “I just view every day as a blessing. When I first got here, you harp on what the future looks like. Now, when you know your time is coming to an end, you try and soak up every day and make the days count.”

Speas is trying impart his wisdom on the younger players in the program.

“This is a special group,” Speas said. “I love the family vibe this team has.”