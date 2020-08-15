Indiana Pacers and former NC State forward T.J. Warren was named to the Kia NBA All-Seeding Games First Team Saturday.

Warren, a six-year veteran in the league, made waves in his first seeding game when he scored a career-high 53 points in a 127-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1.

In six games in the NBA bubble, Warren has averaged 31.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Since the seeding games began July 30, Warren is third in the league in scoring average behind only Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard and Houston Rockets guard James Harden.