T.J. Warren named to NBA All-Bubble team
Indiana Pacers and former NC State forward T.J. Warren was named to the Kia NBA All-Seeding Games First Team Saturday.
Warren, a six-year veteran in the league, made waves in his first seeding game when he scored a career-high 53 points in a 127-121 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 1.
In six games in the NBA bubble, Warren has averaged 31.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Since the seeding games began July 30, Warren is third in the league in scoring average behind only Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard and Houston Rockets guard James Harden.
Appropriately nicknamed "Tony Buckets", the 6-foot-8 scoring machine has converted on 22-of-42 three-point attempts shooting 52.4 percent from beyond the arc. Warren scored at least 30 points in four of his six appearances in seeding games.
Here is the rest of the NBA First-Team All-Seeding Games:
Damian Lillard (Portland) — 22 first-team votes
Devin Booker (Phoenix) — 22 first-team votes
Luka Dončić (Dallas) — 22 first-team votes
T.J. Warren (Indiana) — 18 first-team votes
James Harden (Houston) — 18 first-team votes
Warren also finished third in Player of the Seeding Games voting behind Lillard, the award winner, and Booker.
Indiana has gone 6-2 in eight seeding games in the NBA bubble. Warren sat out the last two contests after the team secured the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Pacers will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs beginning with game one on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET on TNT.
