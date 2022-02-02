Syracuse shoots lights out in second half in 89-82 win

The Orange came out blazing with a 12-0 run in the second half to take the lead and never looked back en route to a 89-82 win. Syracuse shot 17 of 23 from the field, including 7 of 9 from three-point land.

Syracuse shot a stunning 73.9 percent in the second half to overcome the three-point shooting wizardry of NC State on Wednesday at PNC Arena.

NC State fell to 10-13 overall and 3-9 in the ACC, and host Notre Dame at 3 p.m. Saturday. NCSU coach Kevin Keatts short-handed group definitely showed it could bounce back from Saturday’s 100-80 loss at North Carolina. However, slowing down Syracuse’s balanced offense proved troublesome in the second half.

“My first take-away from the game is that we are young and under-manned, but man, are they playing hard for me,” Keatts said. “I know there was a lot of questions about how this team would respond after we played at North Carolina and if we would come back and fight. I don’t think there was any doubt in my mind that our guys came back and fought tonight.”

Keatts didn’t think his team didn’t play well, but that Syracuse was just a little bit better.

“I thought we did a great job,” Keatts said. “Syracuse just made great shots in the second half.

“I’m just [bleeping] proud of our guys. I’m going to continue to be. Those guys have every reason to be in the locker room and put their head down and say, ‘Man, this doesn’t go our way.’ It just doesn’t happen.”

NC State came out blazing making 10 of 20 from three-point land in the first half to take a 45-42 lead. The Wolfpack cooled off in the second half, but finished making 16 of 39 from beyond the arc.

“We had 20 assists on 29 made field goals,” Keatts said. “I was encouraged.”

The Syracuse 2-3 zone defense was the perfect antidote for a team that had four, count em four, post players out with injuries. Redshirt sophomore Manny Bates and freshman Ernest Ross are out for the season and junior Greg Gantt hasn’t played yet due to a sports hernia injury and subsequent knee injury. Sophomore center Ebenezer Dowuona suffered a lower leg injury against North Carolina on Saturday and is day-to-day.

Sophomore center Jaylon Gibson was the lone player over 6-foot-7 for the Wolfpack. He responded well in his first career start, and even caught a body with a dunk on Frank Anselem.

Gibson easily had his best game in a Wolfpack uniform with 14 points, six rebounds and a block in 37 minutes played.

“Coach put a big emphasis on dunking everything,” Gibson said. “There wasn’t really a lot of pressure, but I was able to play freely and with a lot of energy. I knew if I made a mistake, I wasn’t coming out of the game. I just got past that mistake and play hard.

“I really miss my brothers. Before the game, Ebe was saying that it would be my breakout game.”

Keatts said Gibson finally translated what they’ve seen in practice to games.

“We are done to one post guy and he was put in an impossible situation and came out and responded,” Keatts said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

NC State faced another challenge when Jericole Hellems picked up his second foul with 13:46 left in the first half. He went to the bench for the rest of the half. NC State got by with a small ball lineup of guards Dereon Seabron, Terquavion Smith, Cam Hayes, Thomas Allen and Breon Pass. Casey Morsell eventually subbed in for Pass with the guard contingent, who are all under 6-7 (probably under 6-6).

“When you go into a game, the game plan does not always stay the same, and it didn’t,” Keatts said.

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards picked up his second foul with 5:30 left in the first half, and the Orange went nearly as small as the Wolfpack. Syracuse went on a 8-2 spurt with Cole Swider and Joe Girard both hitting 3-pointers, tying the game at 42-42 with 58 seconds left. Smith answered with his fourth three-pointer of the half to give the Wolfpack with some momentum going into halftime.

Girard and Swider continued their hot hands in the second half. Swider finished making 4 of 4 on three-pointers for 19 points and eight rebounds. Girard added three three-pointers en route to 18 points and eight assists in the win.

The Boeheim brothers, Jimmy and Buddy, combined for 33 points, 11 rebounds and four three-pointers.Edwards stayed out of foul trouble and was a force around the basket with 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Seabron made a pair of free throws to cut the Syracuse lead to 83-82 with 1:57 left. Swider responded with a three-pointer 16 seconds later to help ice the game.

Seabron finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Smith fired away for 25 points and went 7 of 15 from three-point land.