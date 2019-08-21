



Eleven in-state prospects made the Rivals250 for the 2021 class, further signifying how deep the collection of talent among North Carolina’s prep juniors will be.

Two are already off the board. Quarterback Drake Maye (No. 148) from Myers Park High in Charlotte, the son of former UNC QB Mark Maye and younger brother of former Chapel Hill star basketball player Luke Maye, committed to Alabama over the summer. UNC landed No. 214 Dontavius Nash, an athlete from Gastonia’s Hunter Huss High.

Here is a breakdown of the others and NC State’s level of interest.