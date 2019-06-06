Senior wide receiver prospect Stephen Gosnell had a good feeling all day Thursday because he knew he’d be verbally committing to NC State.

Gosnell came to NC State and personally delivered the big news, selecting the Wolfpack over offers from Wake Forest, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio) and Coastal Carolina. The Rivals.com three-star prospect provides quality speed and good size at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds. He clocked 10.78 seconds in the 100-meter dash May 10, which got the attention of college football recruiters.