Duke senior running back Jordan Waters didn’t want to go too far from home.

Waters said he didn’t need a visit to NC State because going 30 minutes down the road was the logical move for his last year of college. It also helped that NC State had a gaping hole at running back, with the top returning running back being freshman Kendrick Raphael, who had 60 carries for 289 yards and a touchdown.

Waters said he remembered talking to NCSU coach Dave Doeren in high school during his first recruitment. He joked he didn’t hold it against the Wolfpack for not offering him.