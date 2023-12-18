Duke senior running back Jordan Waters didn’t want to go too far from home.
Waters said he didn’t need a visit to NC State because going 30 minutes down the road was the logical move for his last year of college. It also helped that NC State had a gaping hole at running back, with the top returning running back being freshman Kendrick Raphael, who had 60 carries for 289 yards and a touchdown.
Waters said he remembered talking to NCSU coach Dave Doeren in high school during his first recruitment. He joked he didn’t hold it against the Wolfpack for not offering him.
