FORT MILL, S.C. – Top prospects from the Northeast region and beyond showed up for the Rivals Camp Series on Sunday at Nations Ford High School. At day’s end, a long list of players earned recognition for outstanding performances. Here’s a look at the MVP performances for each position at the event.

Advertisement

QUARTERBACK MVP

Bryce Baker

It was a very close call at the game’s most important position, but the North Carolina commitment closed the event among the best of the candidates being discussed for MVP honors. Baker worked the ball well to all three levels, seemingly with ease, and his third-level balls were on time and accurate as the competition portion of the event wore on. He works well in the pocket and on the move, even during drills designed to throw a passer off of his rhythm. Baker, who is nearing the one-year mark of his pledge to Mack Brown’s program, is still growing into a head-turning 6-foot-3, near 200 pound frame.

*****

RUNNING BACK MVP

Jaylen McGill

Another close call, McGil really set the tone with his workout, especially when it came to the competition portions on Sunday, when the linebackers were brought on. The 210-pounder is built like a tank and his physical play backed it up during pass-blocking drills, as he drew audible reactions from onlookers with how dominant some of his wins were. The powerful prospect wasn’t just about the bulk, however, as he more than held his own as a pass catcher against a variety of linebackers and even secondary players. He is efficient and has a wider catch radius than his frame may suggest. McGil is a recruiting riser within the Rivals250, with Clemson on the doorstep of an offer. Indiana and UConn are the latest in for the South Carolinian.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER MVP

Je'rel Bolder

The North Carolina native as a steady force at a loaded position, against a variety of defensive backs who lined up against him. Bolder is smooth in and out of his breaks and he showcased strong hands all day long, especially at the catch point. While not a blazer, the rising-senior created enough separation to get open to all three levels via great positioning and overall route-running. Georgia hosted Bolder for their spring game on Saturday, so that offer could alter the current top group of Duke, NC State and Virginia. Official visits to the ACC trio are already set for June.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP

Pierre Dean

One of the closest calls made in an MVP race, Dean took home the honor based off of his sheer dominance within the wins he showcased. Once he latched onto defenders, whether bigger or smaller and shiftier, the rep was all but over. He is also one of the most well-put together offensive lineman in the country, showcasing his great length and upper-body strength at either tackle spot Sunday. Dean’s punch, build and athleticism has led to offers from all over the country, with programs like Georgia, Alabama and Florida State among those heavily involved.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP

Aiden Harris

A prospect who overhauled his frame from one year to the next, Harris presented blockers with issues both inside and out. He showcased speed and quickness, which paired with his length, while still maintaining sheer power in his lower half as needed. Just a sophomore, Harris projects like a defender who could work up and down the line once his frame is filled out for good at the next level. National powers like Georgia, Ohio State and USC are among the programs giving chase in the Harris recruitment.

*****

LINEBACKER MVP

Bryce Deas

A hybrid at the prep level, with more ties to safety than any other position, Deas has grown into a modern outside linebacker projection at near 210 pounds – but you wouldn’t know it watching him Sunday. Working against running backs and tight ends, it looked like the Baltimore native had been working those routes for years in how anticipatory and explosive he was when the football was in the air. Also arguably the top pass-rusher in blocking drills from earlier in the event, it was near impossible to miss Deas making play after play. Maryland, Penn State, Notre Dame, Colorado and several others programs have been recruiting Deas for some time.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP

Jireh Edwards