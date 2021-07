Star-studded NC State wrestling class adds top recruit Matty Singleton

NC State wrestling's star-studded 2022 recruiting class earned another addition Sunday, and the latest recruit is ranked as the group's best.

Three-time Georgia state champ and junior world team member Matty Singleton announced on Instagram Sunday afternoon that he'd continue his wrestling career in Raleigh. He'll compete at the Junior World Championships in Greco-Roman wrestling Aug. 16-22 in Ufa, Russia.

Singleton becomes the fourth top-100 recruit in the class according to FloWrestling and the third that is ranked among the outlet's top 31 overall nationally. He is listed No. 10 on the website's latest big board, and joins No. 26 Dylan Fishback (Ohio), No. 31 Chase Horne (Georgia) and No. 91 Jackson Arrington (Pennsylvania) in pledging to the Pack.