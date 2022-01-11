Star freshman David Sanders ready to roll again

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day’s David Sanders Jr. could end up playing left tackle, tight end or defensive end in college. Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood freshman Gus Ritchey has earned offers from Michigan, Oregon, Washington, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

WEDDINGTON — Two freshmen have created buzz in the state of North Carolina already.

Sanders picked up offers from Michigan and East Carolina before he played a game at Providence Day, and he interest from NC State, Clemson, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Georgia. UNC held its bowl practices at Providence Day.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Sanders was slowed down by an ankle injury this fall, but has all the makings of an elite prospect.

“My first offer was from Michigan after going to team camp this past summer,” said Sanders, 15. “My coach had a few videos of me from practice and they just decided to offer me.

“I plan to get back from my injury and show them what I can do next year.”

Sanders hasn’t been all that active in unofficially visiting schools, but hopes to change that. He’s about two and a half hours away from NC State.

“They hope I get back to 100 percent and I’m looking forward to going to see them,” Sanders said. “I got hurt in the second game of the season.”

Sanders is part of a group of quality prospects at Providence Day, which won the NCISAA state title. NC State is recruiting teammate Chris Peal, a junior athlete, plus sophomore wide receivers Jordan Shipp and Channing Goodwin.

The school also has produced current NBA players Devon Dotson (Chicago Bulls) and Grant Williams (Boston Celtics). Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu of NC State should add to the NFL ranks in the future.

“I’ve tried to stay in touch with those guys every day,” Sanders said. “I know Grant Williams, who reaches out to me often.

“Then you have Ickey and he went to NC State. There is [defensive tackle] Kedrick Bingley-Jones, who goes to UNC. There is also Jacolbe Cowan, who goes to Ohio State. Those guys inspire me and reach out to me.”

Sanders has known Ekwonu since he was a junior in high school.

“I’ve seen the progress and he’s done a lot of big things, so that is nice,” Sanders said.