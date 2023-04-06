NC State will probably play in less than ideal weather conditions at 1 p.m. Saturday, but the spring game will give fans a chance to see the newcomers. If this was a real game, the quarterbacks would probably be practicing with wet football this week. NC State coach Dave Doeren said the concept of past spring games will remain the same — first string vs. everyone else, running clock in the second half and quarterbacks won’t be getting hit. It will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Some players will be sitting out due to injury, which usually gets announced prior to the game. Doeren said for veterans like fifth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson, it just makes sense to hold them out.

“It’ll be an opportunity to play in the rain for sure,” Doeren said. “As you guys know in the fall, we get some crazy hurricane weather every now and then. I think to go out there and see how we handle the conditions. I know it's not great maybe for fans and things like that, but for a football team that's not a bad thing to go out and play in the rain a little bit.” NC State has welcomed transfers such as quarterback Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo (Oregon), nickel Robert Kennedy (Old Dominion), kicker Brayden Narveson (Western Kentucky) and defensive end Noah Potter (Cincinnati). “There's a lot of change throughout the spring with these guys,” Doeren said. “They're learning how to play with new teammates, so you're starting to see the chemistry with that. They're learning new systems even for Brennan, there's some new things with what [offensive coordinator] Coach [Robert] Anae has done differently over the last year.” Doeren said the spring has allowed them to get to know the new transfers better, and what makes them tick. Scrimmages and spring game also lets coaches know if a player is a “gamer when the lights are on” compared to practice and drills. “Winter conditioning is not football,” Doeren said. “Every practice matters. Every walk through and every meeting. We are going to put a lot of stock in everything.” Two of three junior college signees also arrived early — cornerback Terrente Hinton, a sophomore, and junior defensive Jykeveous Hibbler. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald will arrive this summer. “[Hibbler] has been good, but he has to get in shape,” Doeren said. “He still gets tired, but he plays hard and plays with wiggle.” Four members of the class of 2022 played as true freshman — defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland, running back Michael Allen, wide receiver Terrell Timmons and quarterback M.J. Morris — and eight redshirted. Doeren said Allen has missed a chunk of the spring due to injury, but is back healthy this week. “I think Brandon Cleveland has definitely made a jump,” Doeren said. “He was really out of shape last year when we started fall camp and had to play himself into being able to play. “Injuries allowed him the opportunity to do a great job. I think he took that lesson to heart and had a good offseason. He has had a really good 13 days out here with us. “Terrell's been out some too did come back and have a really nice catch in the scrimmage Saturday, so that was good to see.”

NC State sophomore wide receiver Terrell Timmons could have a bigger role next fall. (Paula Green Jones/The Wolfpack Central)

Eleven members of NC State’s class of 2023 were able to enroll early. Doeren can see the difference in how some returning freshman are looking, but also has been impressed with some early enrollees. “They started really fast and they had a good offseason,” Doeren said. “Some of them struggled early on in the offseason and got better as it went. They got into spring ball, and [tight end] Javonte Vereen and [wide receiver] KC Concepcion, both of them were really productive early in spring camp. Then they both kind of hit the wall and missed a week or so with nagging things. They are both back out there playing again. “Kendrick Raphael, the running back freshman, really been consistent, probably most consistent in the group.” Doeren said it will be good for the early enrollees to hit the weight room with strength and conditioning coach Dantonio Burnette, especially the lineman. “[Defensive end] Isaiah Shirley consistent, and it’s good to see the young offensive lineman getting a lot of reps,” Doeren said. “They are three really big, long good-looking guys when you talk about Darion Rivers and Obi [Obadiah Obasuyi], and how long they are, and Rico [Jackson].” NC State freshman cornerback Brandon Cisse has also had a good spring. “It’s also fun to see Brandon Cisse, the freshman, talking about the secondary as he’s really emerged as a guy who can handle it and be consistent,” Doeren said. He’s not a newcomer but redshirt junior cornerback Cecil Powell has returned to practicing after missing two years with an injury. He had 47 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended in 11 games played in 2020. “He’s non-contact, but he’s been able but finish tackles,” Doeren said. “We aren’t blocking him. He’s able to run and make checks and play the ball, all those things. The last part for him will be the contact.” The depth at linebacker has been another priority this spring, with so many younger players battling for time. “Caden Fordham has really come on this spring and Jayland Parker has gotten better, and Torren Wright a lot better,” Doeren said. “It’s fun to see that. Kamal Bonner, one of our young linebackers has done a nice job.” Doeren has also been impressed with his offensive line group under new coach Garett Tujague. The Wolfpack have tackles Timothy McKay and Anthony Belton back, and switched guard Dylan McMahon to center. McMahon started the last three games at center and right guard Derrick Eason moved into the lineup as a result due to center Grant Gibson’s knee injury. “Coach Tujague has done a nice job with that group,” Doeren said. “The guys are playing with passion and I think they've embraced the new system and change. There's a lot of new run game that they're learning, so you're seeing that growth within the run game.” Doeren said the No. 1 concern going into fall camp was an obvious one. “I want to be healthy,” Doeren said. “You just want to get out of the Friday night and Saturday with everybody that started those two practices. Then have a really good summer and build in fall camp.”