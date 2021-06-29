Sporting News ranks Dave Doeren third among ACC head coaches

NC State head football coach Dave Doeren ranked third among ACC coaches in Sporting News's annual college football coaches ranking.

Doeren, who enters his ninth season in Raleigh this fall, was ranked No. 29 overall out of 130 FBS coaches. Compared to last season, he jumped up 14 spots from No. 43 in last year's ranking.

The Wolfpack coach, who is coming off of his third season of eight or more wins in the last four years, signed a contract extension this summer through the 2025 campaign.