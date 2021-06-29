Sporting News ranks Dave Doeren third among ACC head coaches
NC State head football coach Dave Doeren ranked third among ACC coaches in Sporting News's annual college football coaches ranking.
Doeren, who enters his ninth season in Raleigh this fall, was ranked No. 29 overall out of 130 FBS coaches. Compared to last season, he jumped up 14 spots from No. 43 in last year's ranking.
The Wolfpack coach, who is coming off of his third season of eight or more wins in the last four years, signed a contract extension this summer through the 2025 campaign.
Doeren is already the second-longest tenured coach in program history and eclipsed former Pack coach Dick Sheridan last fall for the second-most wins in school history (55).
Only Earle Edwards, who coached for 17 seasons from 1954-70, has more wins than Doeren at NC State (77).
Here was the complete order of the ACC's head coaches in the Sports News rankings:
1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson (No. 2)
2. Mack Brown, UNC (No. 10)
3. Dave Doeren, NC State (No. 29)
4. Manny Diaz, Miami (No. 31)
5. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia (No. 32)
6. Scott Satterfield, Louisville (No. 37)
7. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest (No. 43)
8. David Cutcliffe, Duke (No. 44)
9. Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh (No. 45)
10. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech (No. 51)
11. Jeff Hafley, Boston College (No. 52)
12. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech (No. 64)
13. Mike Norvell, Florida State (No. 67)
14. Dino Babers, Syracuse (No. 76)
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook