News
ago football Edit

Southeast Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs
The high school football season is nearing its mid-point, meaning prospects across the country have hit the recruiting radar thanks to strong performances. Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman looks at four quarterbacks that are emerging across the Southeast.

THIS SERIES: Four Midwest quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

Bordeaux put himself on the radar as a sophomore and has furthered that progress midway through his junior campaign. He has orchestrated one of the most explosive offenses in the Peach State and has stepped up as a high-level facilitator to the offense.

Bordeaux gets rid of the ball in a flash and can extend plays or adjust with his legs. He also provides splash play opportunities downfield with his arm and legs, and distributes the rock to an array of different pass-catchers.

Auburn, Ole Miss and other programs across the SEC have taken notice.

Burgess has been spearheading his high school offense this season with big vertical routes downfield and a constant threat of taking off and making plays with his legs. The three-star prospect has been dialing up splash plays on throws downfield and been great making those deep passes with anticipation.

He has thrived working outside the numbers as well as evading the pass rush – and doing so against stout defensive fronts such as Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill. Burgess takes advantage of the pass rush and is capable of delivering off-platform throws and getting rid of the rock in a hurry.

Wake Forest, NC State, Georgia, Alabama and Duke are all keeping tabs on the 2026 signal caller.

Goodman has been on a tear to open his junior season, showcasing his live arm, the ability to stand in the pocket and deliver accurate passes with zip in different parts of the field. He has a quick trigger and is accurate throwing the ball to different areas of the field. Goodman is also on-time on the move, and his mobility and ability to extend plays or take off and run is absolutely a factor.

Cal recently joined Ole Miss, Indiana and Auburn as early overtures.

Wilson has been off to a fast start to his senior season at Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast. The NC State commit has been sharp working with the short and intermediate passing game. He is superb throwing with accuracy while on the run and on designed throws on the move.

Wilson has fantastic timing and anticipation on throws, and can squeeze them into tight windows when need be.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NC STATE FANS AT THEWOLFPACKCENTRAL.COM

