Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNDg1MzEyJz48L2Rpdj4KPHNjcmlwdD4KICAv LyBkZWZhdWx0IGF1dG9wbGF5ID09PSB1bmRlZmluZWQgdG8gdHJ1ZQogIGNv bnN0IGF1dG9wbGF5ID0gInRydWUiICE9PSAiZmFsc2UiOwogIHZhciBjb25m aWcgPSB7CiAgICBhdXRvcGxheTogYXV0b3BsYXksCiAgICBjb21zY29yZUM0 OiAicml2YWxzIiwKICAgIGhpZGVQbGF5bGlzdDogdHJ1ZSwKICAgIGl0ZW1z OiBbewogICAgICBpZDogIjhhOTEyZjdmLTg1NzctM2ZkMi04ZjI0LTQ2MDU5 N2M1YzllZCIsCiAgICAgIG1pbWV0eXBlOiAibWVkaWEvc2FwaSIKICAgIH1d LAogICAgbGFuZzogImVuLVVTIiwKICAgIHBhZ2VTcGFjZUlkOiAiMjAyMjcz MzEyMCIsCiAgICByZWNvbW1lbmRhdGlvbjogZmFsc2UsCiAgICByZWdpb246 ICJVUyIsCiAgICBzaXRlOiAicml2YWxzIgogIH07CiAgY29uc3Qgc2NyaXB0 ID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5U2VsZWN0b3IoInNjcmlwdFtzcmM9 J2h0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9yeC9ldi9wcm9kL2V2cGxheWVyLmpzJ10i KTsKICBjb25zdCBjb250YWluZXIgPSB3aW5kb3cuZG9jdW1lbnQucXVlcnlT ZWxlY3RvcigiI2JyaWdodGNvdmUtY29udGFpbmVyLTQ4NTMxMiIpOwogIAog IC8vIE1ha2Ugc3VyZSB0aGUgc2NyaXB0IGlzIGxvYWRlZCBiZWZvcmUgdHJ5 aW5nIHRvIHJlbmRlciB2aWRvZSBwbGF5ZXIKICBpZiAoc2NyaXB0ICYmIGNv bnRhaW5lcikgewogICAgdmFyIHBsYXllciA9IG5ldyBZQUhPTy5WaWRlb1Bs YXRmb3JtLlZpZGVvUGxheWVyKGNvbmZpZyk7CiAgICBwbGF5ZXIucmVuZGVy KCIjYnJpZ2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNDg1MzEyIik7CiAgfQo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCg==

The high school football season is nearing its mid-point, meaning prospects across the country have hit the recruiting radar thanks to strong performances. Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman looks at four quarterbacks that are emerging across the Southeast. THIS SERIES: Four Midwest quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Advertisement

Bordeaux put himself on the radar as a sophomore and has furthered that progress midway through his junior campaign. He has orchestrated one of the most explosive offenses in the Peach State and has stepped up as a high-level facilitator to the offense. Bordeaux gets rid of the ball in a flash and can extend plays or adjust with his legs. He also provides splash play opportunities downfield with his arm and legs, and distributes the rock to an array of different pass-catchers. Auburn, Ole Miss and other programs across the SEC have taken notice.

Burgess has been spearheading his high school offense this season with big vertical routes downfield and a constant threat of taking off and making plays with his legs. The three-star prospect has been dialing up splash plays on throws downfield and been great making those deep passes with anticipation. He has thrived working outside the numbers as well as evading the pass rush – and doing so against stout defensive fronts such as Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill. Burgess takes advantage of the pass rush and is capable of delivering off-platform throws and getting rid of the rock in a hurry. Wake Forest, NC State, Georgia, Alabama and Duke are all keeping tabs on the 2026 signal caller.

Goodman has been on a tear to open his junior season, showcasing his live arm, the ability to stand in the pocket and deliver accurate passes with zip in different parts of the field. He has a quick trigger and is accurate throwing the ball to different areas of the field. Goodman is also on-time on the move, and his mobility and ability to extend plays or take off and run is absolutely a factor. Cal recently joined Ole Miss, Indiana and Auburn as early overtures.