Sophomore Zamareya Jones dazzles observers

Jones showed why she’s a coveted college recruit and ranked No. 23 overall in the country in the class of 2024 by ESPN’s HoopGurlz.

Jones had 27 points, 15 assists, nine steals, eight rebounds and a block Tuesday in helping Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt High (19-8 overall) crushed Goldsboro (N.C.) Eastern Wayne in the NCHSAA 2A playoff opener.

The 15 assists were both smart plays and some with some flair.

“It felt real good [to be ranked], and that I am getting noticed,” Jones said. “I’m not satisfied with that No. 25 ranking. I want to be higher, but at least I’m up there.

“Once you learn how to pass, it just comes easy. I can do flashy stuff.”

The essence of Jones is her grit and vision. She’s a few steps ahead of others on the court and that allows her to play with a flair. She’s known for her 360-degree layups, which she did in the pregame, but then added a Eastbay layup during the game. She’s also dabbling with throwing a pass off the backboard to herself for a layup. Her various skills will be put to the test against No. 1 seed St. Pauls on Thursday.

The Greenville native has an innate drive that just drips from her.

“I’m just different and I don’t want to stay here in Greenville, but I’ll always rep the 252 [area code],” Jones said. “I want to go big and represent 252 wherever I go.”

The first time Jones did her patented 360-degree layup was last summer in traveling team ball. That degree of difficulty hasn’t been seen in the state of North Carolina since future NBA point guard John Wall did it for Raleigh Word of God in 2008-2009.

“I don’t know what inspired it, but I just got bored with regular layups,” Jones said. “I just got creative. The Eastbay, that came here [a month ago]. It has taken off with a lot of views [on social media], and a lot of haters. You are going to get haters, but I just do what I do and block them out.

“I want to throw it off the backboard and do a 360 layup. It is coming.”

NC State is about an hour and a half to the east, and she has been there to watch the Wolfpack. Coach Wes Moore has done a good job of recruiting Jones, and the Wolfpack are in the top five in the country.

“I’ve been talking to them a lot and I go to their games, which is an easy drive,” Jones said. “I like their pace and how the coach lets the guards play. They don’t have them in restriction mode. Reynolds [Coliseum] is real good.”

Jones is friends with NCSU freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith, who is from Greenville and went to Farmville (N.C.) Central.

“I talk to him all the time,” Jones said. “We cool and are both hoopers. We both go hard and both dogs, and that is all that it is.”

Jones has played with FBC United The Family — which is based in Atlanta, Ga. — the last three years in traveling basketball. The offers have been pouring in, with the first one from East Carolina on July 14, 2020, before she even started her ninth grade year. NC State offered her Aug. 3, 2021.

“It felt really good,” said Jones on the Wolfpack offer. “That is always an option, but I’ll keep my options open.”

Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Union and West Virginia, have all offered Jones. She hasn’t seen many colleges yet.

“It has felt good, but I work for it,” Jones said. “I’m not satisfied yet with where I’m at. I’m going to keep going and get there.

“I wouldn’t say I’m waiting on more offers, but I know more schools are coming. I’m a dog, so I know more are coming.”

Jones’ high basketball IQ is aided in part from watching various forms of hoops on television.

“I watch a lot, like the college basketball girls,” Jones said. “The boys play with a lot of dunks and this and that. With the girls, it’s the fundamentals, so I like watching girls. With the boys, it is a little show.

Jones is one of four players from North Carolina who HoopGurlz ranks in the top 25 in the class of 2024. Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian power forward Sarah Strong is No. 5, Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic center Blanca Thomas is No. 6 and Huntersville (N.C.) 1 of 1 Prep Academy center Ella Hobbs is at No. 16.

First-year North Pitt coach Antwon Pittman knew right away that Jones had the “it factor.” He had seen it in prep football with NCSU defensive line target Keith Sampson Jr. at New Bern (N.C.) High.

NC State, Florida State, Clemson and Louisville are some of the colleges that have watched her play this season.

“She definitely is a special player and she pushes me as a coach,” Pittman said. “I’m an intense coach and she’s an intense player, so it’s a match made in heaven.

“She is definitely different. She’s a little pit bull. She might look sweet, but there is nothing sweet about her.”