CHARLOTTE — Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers sophomore wide receiver Tyran Evans has had some pretty good role models to look up to.

Evans is looking to break out this upcoming season after catching 13 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in eight games played last fall. The lanky 6-foot-3, 180-pounder has showcased his hops with his various dunks in basketball this winter. Now, he’ll be looking to high point the football while playing off of junior wide receiver Arrion Concepcion with the Cougars.