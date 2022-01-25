Charlotte (N.C.) Christian sophomore wide receiver Micah Gilbert appeared to be forging a different path from his family.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Gilbert never played football much growing up and was accomplished in hoops. That was a stark contrast with a family that has produced four NFL players, including his older brother. Some might not make the connection due to the family moving from Fayetteville, N.C., to Charlotte in 2016, but Micah Gilbert is the younger brother of Mark Gilbert.