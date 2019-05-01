Kings Mountain (N.C.) High sophomore wide receiver Kobe Paysour had staggering numbers last fall.

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound speedster caught 79 passes for 1,650 yards and 27 touchdowns for Kings Mountain. He reached at least 100 yards in nine games, and went for 11 receptions for 289 yards and three scores in a 28-23 win over Belmont (N.C.) Stuart Cramer on Sept. 21.