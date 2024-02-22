Jaire Richburg never dreamed that his sophomore season would turn out the way it did.

Richburg returned to playing football this fall and started off on the JV squad at Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth. Prep basketball followers were curious how he was translate to wide receiver, since he’s an acrobatic finisher in what he thought was his primary sport.

Now, his sports life has done a 180-degree turn thanks to showing out at wide receiver down the stretch. He was offered a football scholarship by NC State on Nov. 14, 2023, and a host of schools are in pursuit of him.