Jaire Richburg is finding out his foray into football might turn out to be life altering.

Richburg was offered by NC State football on Tuesday, and had previous offers from Duke, Boston College and Appalachian State. He has unofficially visited Wake Forest this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Richburg is one of the top basketball prospects in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2026, but a school change led to him playing football this fall. He went to Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian his freshman year, but made the move to Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth this season.