BERMUDA RUN — One of the big advantages Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore wing Zacch Wiggins has is the ability to work out with an NBA playing older brother.

Wiggins was able to spend some time with his brother Aaron Wiggins of the Oklahoma City Thunder in Washington, D.C. this summer. Aaron Wiggins played at High Point (N.C.) Wesleyan and Maryland before getting drafted in the second round.