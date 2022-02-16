Sophomore wing Drake Powell knew the NC State scholarship offer Nov. 26 was a life-changer.

The Wolfpack were his first offer, and remain his only offer, but that will likely change this spring when college coaches see him play with Team Loaded NC. The lanky 6-foot-6, 174-pounder has found his groove on a quality Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood team, which reached the NCHSAA 3A state title game last spring.