Sophomore Trevor Best puts on a show; Wolfpack legacy emerges

The 6-foot-2, 153-pound Best helped learn from Raleigh Word of God point guard Freddie Dilione this past year, but the Wilson, N.C., native will likely be sharing the backcourt with the Rivals150 member this upcoming winter.

ROCKY MOUNT — Rising sophomore Trevor Best has quickly established himself as one of the top point guards in the class of 2025.

“That was cool and a good experience,” Best said. “I’ve learned a lot from him like playing smart and making smart plays. Also defense. Freddie has every school that there is [recruiting him].”

Best also has been able to learn from his older brother Mike Best, who played guard for Word of God last year and is headed to Allen University in Columbia, S.C.

“That is how I got better, playing up with him,” said Best, 16. “I would play against him every day.”

Best has been on rampage this spring and summer. He had 25 of his 31 points in the first half with Team Loaded NC 15s to open up the adidas event in Spartanburg, S.C. Best was named MVP of the Josh Level Classic Rising Stars game after having 23 points.

“I’m a dog and I get buckets,” Best said. “[Josh Level] was a good experience. I got MVP out there, which is nothing new.”

Along the way, Best has switched to playing with the Boo Williams organization and thinks he’ll be playing 16s at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., in mid-July.

However, Best joined Carolina Swarm 2025 Monk to play with some of his Wilson friends at a Big Shots event in Rocky Mount, N.C. He had 38 points Saturday night and has been on a scoring binge at the event.

Best’s recruitment will surely pick up in the future, especially from some in-state ACC programs. He grew up a Duke and ACC fan, and he enjoys watching NC State sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith. Hampton was first college to offer him, and he’s heard from Radford, La Salle and North Carolina A&T.

Best will get to chance to play in front of college coaches in July.

“It will be the same thing, as I’ll put on a show,” Best said. “I’m going to have an all-around game and be a three-level scorer. You can’t the play the game mad. I just liven it up.”