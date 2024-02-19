HOBBTON — Sophomore Trashawn Ruffin learned that trying to make clutch free throws is more stressful than making a key third and one stop in football.

Ruffin has emerged as one of the most intriguing class of 2026 football prospects in the state of North Carolina. But there he was at the free-throw line with 3.6 seconds left and his Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin team up by two at Hobbton (N.C.) High last Thursday. Ruffin missed the first but made the second to secure the win.