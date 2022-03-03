Sophomore star center Ella Hobbs picks different path

Hobbs played for 1 of 1 Prep Academy, which is the program that Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball created in Huntersville, N.C.

However, Hobbs still is attending her previous high school for academics, Concord (N.C.) Robinson High. She is happy with how the first year went, with the team finishing 30-10. She has not met Ball yet.

“It was a hard decision for me, but I thought it would be best for me, if I wanted to get a higher than I am and full grow,” Hobbs said. “I’ve enjoyed playing with them a lot more and have gotten better coaching.”

Hobbs can see where she’s grown over the last year.

“I’m definitely more dominant,” said Hobbs, 16. “I can use my power more. When I was younger, I never used to shoot three-pointers. Now, I have grown out of that.

“I kind of do all of it — rebound, drive, use my power, post moves and shoot outside sometimes.”

Hobbs played with her 6-foot eighth-grade sister Camri Hubbs, a point guard, and her older brother is junior defensive end/tight Daevin Hobbs at Robinson High, who has offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia and East Carolina among others.

Attending sports events to support each other has become the family business.

“It has been fun because we work out together and compete against each other,” Hobbs said. “Seeing him grow and get offers, it’s exciting. He’s always been there for me. I’d want to go to the same school. It would be fun and good for the family, so they wouldn’t have to travel to different places.”

Hobbs’ father played basketball at King’s College on the Division III level.

“He has taught me everything I need to know about basketball,” Hobbs said. “He has pushed me. He wants me to be the best that I can. My mom didn’t play basketball, but she motivates me. She makes sure I am in a good mental state.”

ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranked the 6-4 Hobbs at No. 16 overall nationally in the class of 2024. She’s one of four North Carolina sophomores who cracked the top 23 — joining Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian power forward Sarah Strong, Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic center Blanca Thomas and Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt point guard Zamareya Jones.

Hobbs has been invited to USA Basketball events the under-16 squad, where she faced some of the top players in the country. She plays for FBC United in traveling team basketball, based out of Atlanta, Ga.

“It’s pretty fun competing against each other and going head-to-head, and see which ones are better,” Hobbs said. “All of them are so good [from North Carolina]. I haven’t play against any of them, but have worked out with some of them.”

NC State jumped in super early with Hobbs midway through her freshman season at Robinson High. The Wolfpack won the ACC regular season title and are ranked No. 3 in the country.

“I was surprised when I first got offers because I was like, ‘I guess I’m good,’” Hobbs said. “I know I can get better, but I’m here now.

“I have a good relationship with all the NC State coaches. I think I would fit in good with the post-ups. It would be pretty cool, because they are so close to home.”

Hobbs was offered by Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech before her freshman campaign even started.

Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Penn State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia have all offered her.

Maryland, Tennessee, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Davidson, Wake Forest, North Carolina and perhaps Clemson were among a host of college coaches that recently watched her play in Mooresville, N.C.

“Yeah, I noticed them,” Hobbs said. “I saw all the college coaches on the baseline over there.”

Hobbs and her brother Daevin went to see football games at Tennessee and Louisville, and she’s been to North Carolina for a women’s basketball game.

“I am planning to go to more after my high school basketball season ends,” Hobbs said.