Sophomore Sadiq White showcasing vast potential

BERMUDA RUN — Sophomore forward Sadiq White is one of the top athletes in the state of North Carolina, especially in the class of 2025.

White flies around the court and finishes with some authority, is an active shot-blocker and a solid rebounder. Colleges have taken notice, with offers from Texas A&M, Georgia, South Florida, James Madison and Chicago State. All the offers are since June 21.

The Wolfpack Central has watched him extensively this past year. Click below to watch his scouting videos with Team United 15s on April 2, and with Myers Park at the NCHSAA event June 19. Both events were in Bermuda Run, N.C.

NC State coaches watched him during the June evaluation period with Myers Park.