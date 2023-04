Matthews (N.C.) Butler sophomore quarterback Zachary Lawrence was able to unofficially visit NC State and watch them scrimmage and pick the brain of Wolfpack quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper.

Lawrence made the trip last Friday and came away impressed with what he saw and learned about the Wolfpack program. He had camped last June and also attended Junior Day on Jan. 21. Getting some one-on-one time with Roper was a key step in his early recruitment. He also plans to return to camp this June.