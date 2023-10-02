NC State is doing a deja vu in having Morris replace Brennan Armstrong to provide a spark for the Marshall game Saturday. The original plan was for Morris to redshirt this season, and have three years of eligibility remaining.

NC State was badly in need of a spark last year after quarterback Devin Leary got injured, and turned to then freshman MJ Morris .

Morris came alive in the second half off the bench against Virginia Tech last year to win 22-21. He went 20-of-29 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Morris was smooth in throwing for 210 yards and three touchdowns to help defeat Wake Forest 30-21 in his first college start at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Morris got hurt and struggled against Boston College and finished going 12-of-24 passing for 135 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He rushed 13 times for 22 yards and a score, but also fumbled three times. It proved to be the last game of the season for Morris.

NC State brought in Armstrong from Virginia as a graduate transfer, and he was reunited with offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Armstrong quickly became "QB1" during the spring and went on to start the first five games. Armstrong has gone 94-of-160 passing for 971 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He also leads NCSU in rushing with 69 carries for 286 yards and three scores.

Morris entered college with much fanfare. Rivals.com ranked him No. 238 overall in the class of 2022, and he was the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback nationally. The four-star prospect had picked NC State over Georgia Tech and Nebraska during the recruiting process.