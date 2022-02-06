Sophomore Paul McNeil has sophisticated offensive skills
SANFORD — Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County sophomore wing Paul McNeil has the gift to create his own shot at any moment.
McNeil is harnessing his gift, and he exploded for 21 of his 29 points in the first half Friday in a 84-59 win over Sanford (N.C.) Lee County. He added 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals, and went 6 of 12 on three-pointers.
