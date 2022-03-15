CHAPEL HILL — What happened in Las Vegas definitely was shared with the college football recruiting community with sophomore outside linebacker Cayden Jones.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Jones got to be laser timed in the 40-yard dash for the first time, and he clocked 4.6 seconds. The impressive time combined with his prep production at Arden (N.C.) Christ School has led to a few more milestones.