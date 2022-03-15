Sophomore OLB Cayden Jones becoming national recruit
CHAPEL HILL — What happened in Las Vegas definitely was shared with the college football recruiting community with sophomore outside linebacker Cayden Jones.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Jones got to be laser timed in the 40-yard dash for the first time, and he clocked 4.6 seconds. The impressive time combined with his prep production at Arden (N.C.) Christ School has led to a few more milestones.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news