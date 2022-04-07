BERMUDA RUN — College coaches will get to witness one of the true mismatch artists this weekend in Orlando.

Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian reclassed sophomore forward Lewis Walker has the gift of taking smaller players and posting them up inside and then taking bigger players outside. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder returns to play with CP3 16s this spring and summer, and already has left a mark. He scored 26 points in a big win over Garner Road 16s on March 19, showcasing his versatility.