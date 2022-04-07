FORT MILL, S.C. — Dillon (S.C.) High sophomore tackle Josiah Thompson checks a lot of boxes.

NC State offered Thompson on July 29, 2021, and it’s easy to see why. Thompson checked in at 6-foot-6 1/2 and 287 pounds with a 6-8 1/2 wingspan at the Rivals Camp Series at Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, S.C. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 183 overall player in the country in the class of 2024, and the No. 10 tackle nationally.