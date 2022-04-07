Sophomore Josiah Thompson checks all the boxes
FORT MILL, S.C. — Dillon (S.C.) High sophomore tackle Josiah Thompson checks a lot of boxes.
NC State offered Thompson on July 29, 2021, and it’s easy to see why. Thompson checked in at 6-foot-6 1/2 and 287 pounds with a 6-8 1/2 wingspan at the Rivals Camp Series at Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, S.C. Rivals.com ranks him the No. 183 overall player in the country in the class of 2024, and the No. 10 tackle nationally.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news