Several sophomores are starting to emerge in the state of North Carolina, and Jordan Young is one of them.

The gifted Young excelled at both wide receiver and defensive back for Monroe (N.C.) High, which is just east of Charlotte. NC State was his first scholarship offer Nov. 1, 2022, and that made an impression on the 6-foot, 165-pounder. He returned this past Saturday for the Wolfpack's Junior Day.