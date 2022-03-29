Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp was able to see the behind the scenes look at NC State last Thursday.

Shipp, who was joined by Providence Day sophomore wide receiver teammate Channing Goodwin on the unofficial visit, had been to NC State on game day before, but not a practice. The Rivals.com four-star prospect had attended the Louisville at NC State game along with Goodwin and junior teammate Chris Peal on Oct. 30.