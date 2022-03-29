Sophomore Jordan Shipp excited about NC State offer
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore wide receiver Jordan Shipp was able to see the behind the scenes look at NC State last Thursday.
Shipp, who was joined by Providence Day sophomore wide receiver teammate Channing Goodwin on the unofficial visit, had been to NC State on game day before, but not a practice. The Rivals.com four-star prospect had attended the Louisville at NC State game along with Goodwin and junior teammate Chris Peal on Oct. 30.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news