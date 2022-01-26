Some players have the gift of making big plays at key moments and that has been Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore Jordan Shipp.

NC State offered Shipp and three of his teammates Tuesday in an exciting day for the program. Fellow sophomore wide receiver Channing Goodwin, sophomore quarterback Jadyn Davis, who just transferred back to the school, and freshman lineman/tight end David Sanders were all offered by the Wolfpack. NCSU had already previously offered junior athlete Chris Peal in the past.