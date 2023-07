LEWISVILLE — Can one weekend change a basketball prospects life? It has for sophomore guard Ian Bailey.

Bailey had a solid freshman year for Swannanoa (N.C.) Asheville Christian, and has been playing with Team Vision traveling team. The 6-foot-2, 155-pounder played with Asheville Christian during the NCISAA events in June, first at Greensboro (N.C.) Day on June 16-18, and then at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day.